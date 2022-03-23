Softball Westmont vs. Benet Academy 03.21.22

Benet Academy softball takes on Westmont where the Redwings complete a combined no-hitter and obliterate the Sentinels. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Spring is here and that means its softball season. Benet Academy softball opens up at home against the Westmont Sentinels.

First Inning

Bottom of the first and up to bat for the Redwings is Grace Fajardo (fa hard o). She hits this one into right field resulting in a triple.

Batting next is Nina Pesare who hits a bouncer through the middle of the infield bringing home Fajardo for the opening run.

Elayna Brdecka steps up and hits a line drive right into center field. Pesare is able score easily from third.

Still with the Redwings in the first as Samantha Schilf hits a fly ball to left field. The ball is dropped resulting in Taylor Sconza scoring to make it 3-0 Benet.

The black and red are on fire in this inning as Samantha Mikitka hits it into center field bringing in two more runners.

Score is now 8-0 and we are still in the first inning. Nina Pesare is back up to bat and her hit down the first base line stays fair. With that, two more runs come home.

Samantha Schilf is up again for the Redwings and she finds the gap out in left field. That’s another RBI for Schilf and it’s now 12-0.

Second Inning

Bottom of the second inning and Brdecka rips this ball to left. That adds two more runs to the board and the onslaught continues.

Fourth Inning

In the top of the fourth, the Redwings finish off a combined no-hitter between pitchers Samantha Schilf, Sam Mikitka and Tori Waunn. Benet dominates their home opener and they take down Westmont by a score of 21-0.

