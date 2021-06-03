Softball Waubonsie Valley vs. Wheaton Warrenville South 06.02.21

Waubonsie Valley softball enters the IHSA post-season as the 12-seed, traveling to take on 5-seed Wheaton Warrenville South in the semis. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.
Here we go… IHSA state series – Regional semifinals action with 12-seed Waubonsie Valley taking on 5-seed Wheaton Warrenville South. Hannah Laub on the bump for the Warriors, Katey Pierce for the Tigers.
Top of the first and we’ve got liftoff – Ellie Laub launching one and connecting with the bus! Hope they have another way to get home.
Zooming ahead to the bottom of the fourth, Tigers’ Grace Butler smacks a double into the right field corner.
And the next hitter, Emma Schusler, follows that up with a double of her own in the same spot! We’re all tied up.
Still in the fourth, Katie Jensen pulls a high fast ball into left field – that drives in two as Wheaton Warrenville takes a 3-1 lead.
Very next inning, it’s Jensen again at the dish extending the lead. This double drives in a run to make it 8-1.
Waubonsie trying to mount a comeback, Megan Kennedy gets aboard with a single.
With Kennedy on the base paths, Hannah Laub digs in and crushes a shot deep to right center – that’s a two run shot. Warriors trail 8-3.
Waubonsie keeping the rally alive – Alison Keppler singles in a run and the deficit is now 4.
However, the Tigers keeping the foot on the gas, Ella Krejci scampers across home plate on a wild pitch, it’s 11-4
Waubonsie Valley softball scores again on a Megan Kennedy single, but that’s the ball game – 11-5 the final, Tigers win.
For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!