June 3, 2021

Softball Waubonsie Valley vs. Wheaton Warrenville South 06.02.21

Waubonsie Valley softball enters the IHSA post-season as the 12-seed, traveling to take on 5-seed Wheaton Warrenville South in the semis. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Here we go… IHSA state series – Regional semifinals action with 12-seed Waubonsie Valley taking on 5-seed Wheaton Warrenville South. Hannah Laub on the bump for the Warriors, Katey Pierce for the Tigers.

Top of the first and we’ve got liftoff – Ellie Laub launching one and connecting with the bus! Hope they have another way to get home.

Zooming ahead to the bottom of the fourth, Tigers’ Grace Butler smacks a double into the right field corner.

And the next hitter, Emma Schusler, follows that up with a double of her own in the same spot! We’re all tied up.

Still in the fourth, Katie Jensen pulls a high fast ball into left field – that drives in two as Wheaton Warrenville takes a 3-1 lead.

Very next inning, it’s Jensen again at the dish extending the lead. This double drives in a run to make it 8-1.

Waubonsie trying to mount a comeback, Megan Kennedy gets aboard with a single.

With Kennedy on the base paths, Hannah Laub digs in and crushes a shot deep to right center – that’s a two run shot. Warriors trail 8-3.

Waubonsie keeping the rally alive – Alison Keppler singles in a run and the deficit is now 4.

However, the Tigers keeping the foot on the gas, Ella Krejci scampers across home plate on a wild pitch, it’s 11-4

Waubonsie Valley softball scores again on a Megan Kennedy single, but that’s the ball game – 11-5 the final, Tigers win.

