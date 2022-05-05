Softball Waubonsie Valley vs Neuqua Valley 05.04.22

The sun in finally out so put on that sunscreen because we have a 100 percent chance of rivals in the War of 204. Waubonsie Valley comes into enemy territory fresh off an 11-1 win over Dekalb while the host Wildcats come in on a four game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Second Inning

It’s the Hannah vs Hannah show on the south side of Naperville as Hannah Laub gets a piece of the Hannah Meeks pitch that goes into right field for a single.

However Meeks doesn’t want any green scoring in her house. So she strikes out WV Carli Kuta to retire the side

But the same goes for Laub. It’s strike three and you’re out on Kaitlyn Wagner, and we are scoreless after three.

Fourth Inning

In the fourth inning Maia Clifford gets things going for Neuqua hitting this ball into right field, then she runs into your picture taking advantage of a Golden Opportunity by racing her way to third base for a lead off triple.

Teammate Stephanie Hause wants to make sure she crosses that final base and she does by hitting the ball off the defenders giving Neuqua a 1-0 lead.

Time for Alexa Carrozza to get involved as her chopper two hopper just leaves the infield and that bring home Hause to make it 2-0. Cats tack on one more to lead 3-0 after four.

Seventh Inning

That’s all they needed where in the seventh inning Hause catches a pop up to end the contest, Meeks throw a complete game with fifteen punch outs, and Neuqua wins 3-0 after an intense pitchers dual.

