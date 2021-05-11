Softball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 05.10.21

The Huskies of Naperville North play host to the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley in a DVC softball battle. The Huskies coming off a win over Benet Academy while Waubonsie tries to end a three game losing streak.

1st Inning

First batter of the game, Hannah Laub gets the Warriors off to a great start with a deep shot off of the centerfield wall. Laub ends up with a double.

The Warriors waste no time taking advantage as Megan Kennedy drives one over the Huskies outfield and Hannah Laub scores to make it 1-0 WV.

With another runner in scoring position, Anna Riggs delivers the bloop single to drive in a second early run for the Warriors. WV off to a strong start 2-0 in the 1st.

3rd Inning

The game from here would become a pitchers duel the next few innings. Hannah Laub dealing for the green and gold in this one, here she gets the K to end the 3rd inning. Still 2-0 WV.

4th Inning

The Huskies came to play as well, especially on defense, check out this play by Shayna Woolwine as she makes the diving stop and the throw to first from her knees! Incredible play by Shayna.

You know what they say, good defense leads to good offense. Huskie pitcher Charlotte Chelich comes through with a bloop single and then advances to 2nd on a throwing error, the Huskies are in business

With a runner on second, Alaina Eyberger comes through with a single up the middle to get the Huskies on the board. North cuts the deficit in half down 2-1.

7th Inning

That score would hold until the bottom of the 7th. With a runner on 1st Rhyan Hampton delivers a big single up the middle and the Huskies are cooking….runners on 1st and 3rd with nobody out.

Huskies try to manufacture a run to tie the game here with a Meaghan Murphy squeeze bunt. Hannah Laub is all over it however and the Warriors get a big first out at the plate.

After Meaghan Murphy steals 2nd base, Hannah Laub stays poised and she gets Kendall Kedziora looking for her 9th strikeout of the game. A huge 2nd out for the Warriors.

With runners on 2nd and 3rd and 2 outs, Molly Burke has a chance to win it with a hit but Hannah Laub is able to force the groundout and the Warriors survive! A three hit complete game for Laub for a 2-1 win for Waubonsie softball.