Softball Sectional Semifinals Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 06.01.22

The two top DVC teams and pitchers square off in the Yorkville Softball Sectional semifinals. Naperville North is coming off their first regional title since 2012 and has taken care of Neuqua in two out of three matchups this season. A win for the Wildcats puts them in the sectional finals for the only the second time in school history. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Husky pitcher Charlotte Chelich gets the party started with a strikeout on Alexa Carrozza.

Chelich can do more than pitching but she can also show off her athletic ability as she runs and dives to catch the short pop up.

However Neuqua has a stud of their own and her name is Hannah Meeks. It’s strike three and you’re out on North’s Maddi Larsen.

Second Inning

Although the Wildcat bats are able to break through starting with Kayla Shymkewich cracking the bat and taking a risk at second so she slides for safety.

Kaitlyn Wagner gives her a helping hand. She hits this ball out to right and it just gets down, and that means Shymkewich can come on home and it’s 1-0 Wildcats.

Up next is Sonja Kristianson who gets a piece out of the hit and puts it right on the money. It results in Wagner touching home plate, she and the Wildcats are fired up for a 2-0 lead.

Fourth Inning

Do the Huskies have an answer? It comes from Kristina Donaldson who gets a base hit and will run to second for a lead off double.

Although Hannah Meeks is still on the mound and she’s still sending opposing batters to the bench. Thirteen strikeouts on the day for the future Illinois State Redbird.

Fifth Inning

Did I mention she can hit dingers? Here’s a hit out to right field and that ball is out of here. What can Hannah Meeks not do? The solo bomb extends the lead now to 4-0 and she can glide her way to the plate.

She's not the only one hitting bombs. It's Sonja Khristianson again this time hitting to left center and good bye. Seven hits on the day for Neuqua and it helps them to a 5-0 win. They move on to the sectional final where they will face dangerous underdog West Aurora who took down Oswego and Yorkville.