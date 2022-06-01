Softball Sectional Semifinal Fenwick vs. Benet Academy 05.31.22

Glenbard South is the host school for the softball sectional semifinal between Fenwick and Benet Academy. The Redwings have been rolling in the post season, winning the regional championship over Fenton by the score of 10-2. The Friars won the regional title over Trinity in extra innings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Inning

Fenwick threatening in the top of the first after a pair of singles and a walk loads the bases with two outs. But Benet pitcher Sami Schilf comes up with a clutch strikeout to end the frame with no damage.

The Redwings defeated the Friars 6-5 when the two teams met in mid-April. Senior shortstop Grace Fajardo starts things off well for the red and black with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first.

Fajardo comes around to score after a pair of wild pitches. Later in the inning, Bridget Chapman steps up with the bases loaded and the sophomore first baseman powers one to the base of the wall in left field. Elayna Brdecka, Taylor Sconza and pinch runner Isabella Betancourt all come around to score. Chapman is thrown out between second and third, but she gives her team a big 4-0 lead after the first.

2nd Inning

Top of the second, Fenwick looking to get back into the game, Grace Fajardo makes a great catch, snagging the ball just before it hits the dirt at short.

Two outs now, following a double, Friars freshman Teresa Nevarez hits a sharp grounder to second that skips into the outfield. Taylor Sconza is playing shallow in right and she fires to home plate. Anna Bastuga makes the catch and tosses to Elayna Brdecka who tags out Emma Meehan in a run down to end the inning. Still 4-0 Wings.

Redwings bats stay hot, with a runner on second base, Grace Fajardo continues her big game with a deep drive to right over everyone’s head. Makenna Jedlicka comes around to score on the double. 5-0 Benet.

Later in the inning, Nina Pesare lines a single into right, Fajardo trots home to score as the Redwings take a 6-0 lead.

After a Taylor Sconza fielders choice, Elayna Brdecka steps to the plate. She lines one into the gap just out of the reach of Sophie Stone. Sconza motors around from first to score as Brdecka has herself a triple. Benet leads 7-0 after two innings of play.

3rd Inning

In the top of the third, Fenwick gets the bats going with three consecutive hits. This sharp single from Madelyn Entler brings home Gabriella Simon. But that is all the Friars would get in the inning.

6th Inning

Fenwick threatening again in the 6th inning with the bases loaded, but Sami Schilf gets a two out grounder to Gianna Horejs who makes the pick and throws to first in time to end the inning.

7th Inning

Fenwick relief pitcher Sophie Stone throws over five innings of scoreless ball out of the pen, but those seven early runs are more than enough for Benet Academy who win the sectional semifinal softball matchup over Fenwick. The Redwings advance to the sectional championship for the first time since 2014 and improve to 21-6 on the season.

