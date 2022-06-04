Softball Sectional Final West Aurora vs. Neuqua Valley 06.03.22

Yorkville High School hosting the sectional championship between the three seed Neuqua Valley and the upstart six seed West Aurora. The Wildcats come in at 26-5 in search of the first sectional title in program history while the Blackhawks flying high after an upset win over top seeded Yorkville in the semis.

2nd Inning

West Aurora senior Riley Mont gives her team the lead with a solo home run on the third pitch of the game. Neuqua looking to even things up, but a nice running grab from Mackenzie Fraus in right off the bat of Alexa Carrozza to end the second inning.

The Wildcats showing off some defense of their own as senior Maia Clifford helps out Hannah Meeks on the mound with this snag of a hard hit line drive from Dyani Rivera.

3rd Inning

Top of the third inning after a two out walk to Riley Mont, freshman Keira Hayton slaps a double into the gap in right center field. Mont comes in to score from first as West Aurora grabs a 2-0 lead.

5th Inning

Bottom of the 5th, Alexa Carrozza once again robbed of a hit, this time Riley Mont makes the catch as sophomore pitcher Katelyn Serafin keeps putting up zeros on the mound for West Aurora.

6th Inning

One on and one out for West Aurora in the 6th. Blackhawks go for a hit and run but Natalie Liacone in right tracks the ball and makes the catch, before firing to Kaitlyn Wagner at first for a double play to end the inning. Great defense in this ball game with the stakes so high.

Two outs in the bottom of the 6th, Maia Clifford at the plate looking for her second hit. She gets into one and drives it to deep left center. Callie Meinel gets to the wall and steals the home run away with a fantastic catch. A huge play to keep Neuqua off the board and end the inning.

7th Inning

In the top of the 7th, Dyani Rivera leads off with a single. Mackenzie Fraus then goes for a sacrifice bunt, however she pops it up and Kayla Shymkewich makes a fantastic play, catching the ball and firing to Stephanie Hause covering first. A big time double play has Neuqua Valley fired up.

Hannah Meeks uses the momentum and strikes out Serafin to end the frame. 10 strikeouts in the game for Meeks.

Leading off the bottom of the inning is Meeks, the future Illinois State Redbird is a dual threat and she proves it with the first extra base hit of the game for the blue and gold. A double to the wall in right center puts the tying run at the plate.

But Katelyn Serafin settles down and strikes out the next three batters to secure the complete game shutout. West Aurora wins its first sectional title since 2017 and will face Edwardsville in the Super Sectional. One of the most successful senior groups in Neuqua Valley softball history sees its stellar season come to an end by the score of 2-0.