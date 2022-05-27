Softball Regional Semifinals Naperville Central vs Plainfield East 05.26.22

Another day another softball regional semi final this time at Naperville North. Naperville Central and Plainfield East hit the field in a rematch from last season semifinal, a game that the Hawks won in walk off fashion 3-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Bengals want to put that loss behind them so Avery Welsh leaps up to catch the liner. Julia Nicholus thinks it’s beginners luck right? Nope instead she hits right to Welsh who makes two straight spectacular catches. But Central’s Sydney can also make big plays too as she snags the Lauren Brock liner keeping this game scoreless.

Third Inning

Two on for the Red and White in the third inning and Riley Silvers hit this ball out to right where the PE outfielder can’t make the catch and that results in Julia Nicholus and Olivia Samolej to score. It’s 2-0 Hawks after the Silvers RBI double. Katie Guiborat keeps the Bengals in it by just sneaking that ball into center for a base hit. Although Central pitcher Luca Seeling has had enough. Despite the crack at that bat, there’s Courtney Fournier in the left field making the catch to retire the side.

Sixth Inning

Now Central pulls some magic tricks. Kendall Lenz ends up with a fielders choice that has Jamie Saran catching everyone off guard and scores. Runners on second and third and the Hawks extend their lead to 3-0. Julia Nicholus continues the fun as she gets a base hit and brings in two runs. Central leads 6-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Seventh Inning

In that bottom frame the Hawks get the job done in the field helping pitcher Luca Seeling to a complete and Central wins 6-0. They will face crosstown rival Naperville North in the regional championship.

