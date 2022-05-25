Softball Regional Semifinals Metea Valley vs Neuqua Valley 05.24.22

First year head coaches Michaela Schlattman and Dani Asquini make their regional debut and both Metea and Neuqua Valley meet up with a trip to the regional finals on the line. Wildcats have won all three regular season games but in the playoffs, the Mustangs would love to get that last laugh on their opponent. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Black and Gold get off on the right foot as Reese Valha puts this ball out to Center field for a base hit, hoping for a spark. Although Good luck trying to keep hitting off Hannah Meeks. She gets a punchout on Genevieve Gonzales to stop the threat. Cats quickly get a run to go up 1-0 and Stephanie Hause makes it 2-0 with an RBI single bringing in Nadia Casanova. Caitlyn Wagner continues the first inning swing by smacking this ball out to left field and it’s gone. The three run bomb puts Neuqua up 5-0.

Third Inning

Now it's time for the Blue and Gold to step on defense. Alexa Carrozza runs from Centerfield and makes and amazing sliding catch for the out. Maia Clifford continues the attack as she hits this ball out to left center is out of year. Ten hits on the day for the Neuqua sluggers and that helps them get by Metea Valley 10-0. Up next is Wheaton Warrenville South in the regional final.