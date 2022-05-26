Softball Regional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs West Aurora 05.24.22

Regional softball continues this time at Oswego. Waubonsie Valley comes in holding the holding the 11th seed taking on West Aurora, a squad that beat the Warriors 7-3 back in March. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Blackhawks come out strong. Callie Meinel gets a crack at this ball bringing in teammate Keira Hayton as the throw home is not in time and it’s 1-0 Blackhawks. Alyssa Perkins turn to hit the ball. Nearly the same the spot as Meinel’s but a little far into the outfield and Meinel happens to cross home plate to put the Hawks up 2-0.

Second Inning

WA’s pitcher Hadleigh Bedwell also helps her team by getting a strikeout to retire the side.

Fourth Inning

Warriors trail 4-0 but the hits keep coming starting with a single from Ellie Krueger. Then Anna Riggs cracks this ball out to left Center bringing home pinch runner Gia Cobert and WV trails 4-1.

Fifth Inning

But that is the closest they will get because Perkins rips this ball to dead center and it’s gone. Blackhawks get the job done 9-1 and will face Oswego in the regional final. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!