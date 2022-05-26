NCTV17 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit
May 25, 2022

Softball Regional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs West Aurora 05.24.22

Regional softball continues this time at Oswego. Waubonsie Valley comes in holding the holding the 11th seed taking on West Aurora, a squad that beat the Warriors 7-3 back in March. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Blackhawks come out strong. Callie Meinel gets a crack at this ball bringing in teammate Keira Hayton as the throw home is not in time and it’s 1-0 Blackhawks. Alyssa Perkins turn to hit the ball. Nearly the same the spot as Meinel’s but a little far into the outfield and Meinel happens to cross home plate to put the Hawks up 2-0.

Second Inning

WA’s pitcher Hadleigh Bedwell also helps her team by getting a strikeout to retire the side.

Fourth Inning

Warriors trail 4-0 but the hits keep coming starting with a single from Ellie Krueger. Then Anna Riggs cracks this ball out to left Center bringing home pinch runner Gia Cobert and WV trails 4-1.

Fifth Inning

But that is the closest  they will get because Perkins rips this ball to dead center and it’s gone. Blackhawks get the job done 9-1 and will face Oswego in the regional final. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!

