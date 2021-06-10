Softball Plainfield North vs. Neuqua Valley 06.08.21

Neuqua Valley softball is looking to continue its longest post-season run in nine years but now has to host the Plainfield North Tigers. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the softball sectional semi-finals as the #2 seed Neuqua Valley hosts the #3 seeded Plainfield North Tigers. Neuqua is coming off a 10-0 win over Bolingbrook while North beat Naperville Central 14-4.

We start in the bottom of the 1st. Neuqua has runners on 2nd and 3rd as Hannah Meeks hits a liner into right field bringing in Ella Kooi for the opening run.

Neuqua still bating here in the 1st and the bases are now loaded and up to bat is Kaitlyn Wagner. She hits an absolute shot to deep center that leaves the park for the grand slam. Neuqua up 5-0 early on.

How about some more early action as Neuqua’s Alexa Carrozza hits a sinking liner into center and a couple of Plainfield North errors allows Carrozza to come alllll the way around to score. And she is pumped! 6-0 Wildcats.

Staying with the Neuqua bats as Izzy Ernest hits a one-hopper into left field bringing in Kayla Shymkewich, extending the lead to 7 and we haven’t even played 2 full innings yet.

Top of the 3rd and North is looking for a response as Brooke Knox hits deep into center resulting in a triple and allowing Victoria Countryman to get the Tigers on the board.

To the bottom of the 3rd and up to bat is Ella Kooi who’s chopper up the middle brings home Carrozza. 8-1 Neuqua.

The very next pitch and its Ernest’s turn to hit up the middle, bringing in Shymkewich and Kooi. Score is now 10-1 after 3.

Bottom of the 5th and Neuqua is looking to close out the game and Carrozza does exactly that with a solo home run giving Neuqua the 11-1 win and a date against #1 seeded Yorkville in the sectional final.

