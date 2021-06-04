Softball Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central 06.02.21

Naperville Central softball gets an opportunity to play host to Plainfield East in the regional semifinals, with a chance to move on to the finals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Playoffs? Yes they are here for softball starting with a regional semi final at Naperville Central. The hosts Redhawks hold the 6 seed and look for a spot in the regional final taking 11 seeded Plainfield East who look to pull the upset.

Top of the first and Teagan Pranchke hits a grounder and gets to first base by the skin of her teeth. She starts things off with a single.

Couple batters later the ball gets away and Pranchke runs in for the opening run, giving the Bengals an early 1-0 lead.

Bottom half — pitcher McKenna Repovich keeps the Hawks in check striking out the side and keeping the batter off the bases.

Top of the third inning and it’s the Bengals’ Adelina Staden hitting a rocket into center, Izzy Stewart comes into your picture and is on her way to third. It’s a double for Staden.

Next batter and its déjà vu. A wild pitch thrown by Tela Meech and a run scored by the Bengals. Meech’s day comes to an end and the Bengals are up 2-0.

Riley Pavelka comes in for Meech and she strikes out the side keeping the opponent from expanding the lead.

As for Repovich… right place right time. She just snag the ball hit by Central’s Faith Biondo. Bengals are fired up as they are in control of this game.

4th inning and Jacqui Abogado says not so fast. She hits a rocket to left field and that ball is out of here. She can jog her way home as the 2 run bomb ties this game up at 2. An insane turn of events on the diamond.

6th inning and Pavelka continues to dominate. 6 strikeouts on the day including one right here taking care of Painfield East’s Ally Rodriguez.

Top the 7th and East’s Kaitlyn Sullivan hits a grounder, Abby Hurst’s throw is high but look at the play by Abogado. She goes up makes the catch and the out.

Still tied in the bottom of the 7th and Faith Biondo starts things off with a single after Izzy Stewart bobbles the ball and can’t make the throw in time.

Bases are now loaded and here is Pavelka who hits a grounder and that will do it. Biondo scores and the Redhawks walk it off 3-2. They will face Plainfield North in the Regional Final.

