Softball Oswego East vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.01.22

Waubonsie Valley softball plays at home against Oswego East where the Warriors come up short against the Wolves.

After a week of cold rain and snow, the sun is finally out for some softball at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors come into this one with a 2-2 record while the visiting Oswego East Wolves are competing in their first game of the season.

Second Inning

Hannah Laub is on the mound for WV. She makes the throw to teammate Gia Cobert at first base to retire the side.

Same thing goes for Wolves pitcher Emma Salis as she strikes out Mackenzie Ondrejak. We’re scoreless after two innings.

Third Inning

Bats come alive for the Wolves in the third as May Pasqualini hits a rocket to left field that results in a single.

Teammate Madye Greenwood makes sure she gets home safely despite being thrown out at first. 1-0 Oswego East.

In the bottom of the third, Salis continues dealing on the mound. Only four punch-outs, but they were pivotal in this game.

Fifth Inning

Pasqualini also continues to rake by getting a nice drive out to left center. Greenwood brings her home to make it 2-0 Wolves.

Hannah Laub finally gets things going for the Warriors with a single, but her team is unable to capitalize.

Sixth Inning

Oswego East turned it up on defense as Mia Corres comes flying in to make an unbelievable diving catch. Her teammates are fired up after that web gem.

Seventh Inning

Corres gets involved on offense now as she rips this ball deep to center and makes her way to third base for an RBI triple. Kenzie Gatz brings her in for another run and it’s 4-0 visitors.

Hannah Laub trying to start a rally for Waubonsie. She crushes this pitch and that ball is gone. She finally gets her team on the board to make it 4-1.

Although, it was all Oswego East from the start. Salis helps retire the side and the Wolves seal the deal with a 4-1 win.

