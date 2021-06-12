Softball Neuqua Valley vs. Yorkville 06.10.21

Neuqua Valley softball is looking to go where no program has before — past the sectional final. But Yorkville stands in its way. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the softball sectional finals as the #1 seed Yorkville hosts the #2 seed Neuqua Valley. Both teams looking to secure their schools first softball sectional title.

We start off in the 2nd inning as Yorkville’s Madi Reeves strikes out her 6th batter in a row. Needless to say, the sophomore pitcher is off to a hot start.

Bottom of the second and the Foxes have a runner on 3rd and this hit straight at Maia Clifford allows her to fire home to Sonja Kristianson who makes the tag to keep the game scoreless.

Sticking with the Wildcat defense but now in the 3rd inning, this hit is caught by a diving Stephanie Hause bringing us into the 4th inning still at zeros.

Bottom of the 4th and Yorkville’s Kayla Tranter goes for the bunt that gives the Wildcat defense some troubles. Runners on 1st and 2nd.

Go ahead run on 3rd now as a pitch gets away from Kristianson bringing in Ally Stancel to open the scoring.

Bottom of the 5th as Yorkville;s Sam Davidowski hits a ball into open grass loading the bases for the Foxes.

Taking advantage is Kaitlyn Roberts, who pokes a single into center field bringing in Davidowski. 2-0 Yorkville.

Bases still loaded as the Foxes look to extend the lead. Ellie Alvarez cranks a shot to the wall bringing in two runners to extend the lead to 4.

Top of the 6th now as Yorkville’s Reeves is on track for a perfect game as she gets another strikeout. She finishes the game with 13 strikeouts.

However in the 7th inning Ella Kooi looks to spoil the perfect game as her bunt gets her to 1st base. The first time all game the wildcats have gotten on base.

Yorkville closes out the game as Maia Clifford’s hit is caught and then turned into a double play at second giving Yorkville its first ever sectional title with a 4-0 win over Neuqua.

