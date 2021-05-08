Softball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.07.21

Neuqua Valley softball has already taken down Waubonsie Valley once this season and now the Wildcats set their sights on another victory. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Beautiful day for some softball as we take a trip to Waubonsie Valley – the umpires settling their dinner plans, as the Wildcats and Warriors ready to square off. Neuqua took round 1 by a 11-4 score.

Opening up in the bottom of the second, Neuqua up 3-2… but not for long, as Hannah Laub smokes a liner to right – the base knock drives in the tying run.

To the top of the 3rd, and the Warriors showing off defensively – Megan Kennedy comes rushing in and gets the sliding grab to end the inning.

Bottom half of the frame and… both teams settling down on the mound. Trista Werner punches out Avery Hickey to end the inning.

Neuqua threating to break through in the fourth – but after giving up one, Hannah Laub is able to get out of a bases loaded jam thanks to a well timed ground out. It’s 4-3 Wildcats.

It’s the top of the 5th when everything changes. Alexa Corrozza drives a single to left that brings in a run to start a rally.

And now the bags are full with Maia Clifford at the dish… and the three hitter… juuust sneaks one into left field to bring in another runner. It’s 6-3 Neuqua.

Next up is Hannah Meeks and she absolutely blows this game wide open, tomahawking the ball to the right field wall, clearing the bases. We got to the bottom half with Neuqua up 9-3.

Trying to chip away, Avery Hcikey at the plate and she’s swinging for the fences… and she leaves the yard to left field. Two run shot, it’s 9-5.

Hoping to sustain the rally, Waubonsie has two more on and gets a drive to right… except Hannah Meeks has other plans. The diving catch ends the threat.

Next inning, well… Meeks is continuing to rob the Warriors. The right fielder with another sensational grab as Neuqua fends off Waubonsie, winning 11-6.

