Softball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 05.12.22

Neuqua Valley softball takes on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where Wildcats complete the season sweep. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Two of the first year DVC softball coaches matching up for the final time this spring on the diamond as Michaela Schlattman and Dani Asquini exchange the lineup cards. Izzy Ernest from Neuqua Valley softball and Genevieve Gonzales from Metea Valley take the mound for their respective teams.

1st Inning

Metea winners of three straight and Neuqua with eight straight wins coming into this contest. Izzy Ernest keeping the MV bats quiet in the opening innings with one of her eight strikeouts to end the first.

3rd Inning

Neuqua already ahead 2-0 thanks to a Mustang fielding error. Ernest helping her own cause at the plate with a line drive single past the shortstop that nearly rolls all the way to the wall. Alexa Carrozza, who singled to lead off the inning comes around to score while Stephanie Hause heads to third.

Next up is the always dangerous Hannah Meeks. On a warm day with the wind blowing out, the senior with more than enough power to take this pitch on a ride out of the ballpark. A three-run blast puts the Wildcats up 6-0 after three innings.

Mustangs trying to chip into the lead with Nevaeh Cruz on first base via walk. Riley O’Neill hits one up the middle, but Stephanie Hause makes a great play to snag the grounder and tag second base for the force out to end the third inning.

4th Inning

In the fourth, Natalie Liacone lines one to short that Riley O’Neill keeps in front of her, but courtesy runner Nadia Casanova comes in to score from third on the infield single. 8-0 Wildcats on the second hit of the game for Liacone.

6th Inning

Metea Valley running out of outs as Ernest has been dominant on the mound. Mustang senior Laura Guadarrama (Goad-uh-ram-uh) with a single into left to lead off the sixth inning.

After a Reese Valha home run makes it 8-2, Genevieve Gonzales lines one off the wall. The Metea bats are awake with a runner on second and one out still in the sixth.

Next up comes Morgan Cleveland who has had a great week at the plate. The sophomore unloads the second two-run home run of the inning for the black and gold. Her second extra base hit of the day. Suddenly, Metea has cut the lead in half down just 8-4.

7th Inning

Ernest is able to get the next two outs so we head to the 7th. Laura Guadarrama with a great performance out of the bullpen, three innings of scoreless relief to give the team a chance.

New pitcher Trista Werner gets some help from her defense as once again Stephanie Hause makes a nice play and despite a stumble, wins the race to the bag to get the force out. Nine straight wins for the Wildcats who complete the season sweep of Metea Valley.

