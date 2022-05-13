Softball Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.11.22

Naperville North softball travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC showdown where the Huskies take down the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North softball looks to continue their impressive season. The Huskies, who are currently 18-2, travel to Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors won the first matchup back in April.

First Inning

Starting in the first inning with Kendall Kedziora who hits a line drive to center field allowing the opening run to score.

Second Inning

Leading off the second inning for the Huskies is Laurel Anstine who hits a ground ball up the middle for the single.

Next up to bat is Shayna Woolwine who rips this ball to left field and Anstine comes home.

The visitors’ bats are working early on as Kristina Donaldson hits deep into the outfield giving her two RBI’s. North up 5-0.

Charlotte Chelich is up and she hits a bouncer between second and first allowing another run to score.

Third Inning

Third inning and the Warriors are trying to find an offensive spark. Avery Kahl does just that getting on base with a shot into left.

With runners on base, Anna Riggs steps up and cranks this pitch into the outfield. That gets WV on the board.

Green and gold still trailing by five, but Megan Kennedy makes sure to cut that deficit to four with an RBI.

Fourth Inning

In the fourth inning, Laurel Anstine almost takes out her teammate on this hit. Nonetheless, it drives home a run to extend the lead.

Fifth Inning

Fifth inning and North has runners on. Olivia Hebron makes sure they don’t have to stand out in the heat for much longer as her hit brings them home. With that, Naperville North dominates at the plate and takes down Waubonsie by a score of 14-3.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!