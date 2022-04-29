Softball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 04.26.22

Naperville North softball faces Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies take the extra innings win over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Definitely not beach volleyball weather as two of the top teams in the DVC going head to head on the softball diamond on a chilly and windy afternoon with Neuqua Valley hosting Naperville North. The Huskies lost for the first time all season the day before to Waubonsie Valley.

2nd Inning

Despite the wind blowing out, not much action in the early innings thanks in large part to some great performances on the mound. Naperville North junior Charlotte Chelich gets Natalie Liacone swinging to end the second inning.

Neuqua Valley pitcher Trista Werner also doing some dealing as she gets a strikeout of Rhyan Hampton.

5th Inning

Pitchers dominating into the top of the fifth inning. Werner gets some help from her defense as Stephanie Hause grabs this Maddi Larson grounder at second and dives to make the out at the first base bag.

Still no score in the bottom of the fifth, Neuqua senior Alexa Carrozza singles into right field to lead off the frame. Just the second hit allowed by Chelich at that point.

But Chelich works around the leadoff hit and gets Kayla Shymkewich swinging to end the inning without any damage.

6th Inning

After Shayna Woolwine reaches thanks to a Neuqua error, Charlotte Chelich helps her own cause at the plate by dropping a single into center field to put two on with nobody out in the top of the sixth.

But just like her counterpart, Trista Werner escapes the jam as Kaitlyn Wagner snares the hard ground ball off the bat of Laurel Anstine to make the third out of the inning.

After Izzy Ernest walks to lead off the bottom of the sixth, Stephanie Hause slaps a two out single down the right field line. Olivia Hebron hustles over to get the ball, Maddi Larson takes the relay and throws to the plate as Ernest is heading home. Catcher Laurel Anstine makes the tag to end the inning! A great relay from the Huskies as Neuqua gets understandably aggressive on the base paths with runs so hard to come by in this one.

8th Inning

We move ahead to extra innings. The top of the eighth now, and this time the Huskies try to take the extra base as Kendall Kedziora sends a single up the middle. Pinch runner Kiara Talaber has to wait to see if the ball would get through. That gives Alexa Carozza enough time to throw to Izzy Ernest to make the tag at third, ending the inning. Neither team willing to give an inch in this one!

9th Inning

Two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Stephanie Hause lines a double into the gap to put the winning run in scoring position.

But no worries from Chelich as she gets Kaitlyn Wagner swinging for her 18th strikeout of the game as we head to the 10th!

10th Inning

One away in the top of the 10th, Naperville North leadoff hitter Kristina Donaldson lines a seeing eye single past second base to get a runner on with the heart of the lineup coming to the plate.

After Donaldson steals second, Shayna Woolwine hits a sharp liner into right, but Donaldson holds at third. Woolwine then heads to second as the throw comes home.

That brings up Charlotte Chelich who already has three hits in the game. Make it four and none bigger than this chopper into right field. Donaldson and Woolwine score the first runs of the game. A big time hit for the Huskie junior to put her team up 2-0.

After a fielders choice from Kedziora moves the runner to second, Rhyan Hampton hits a sinking line drive into right field, but Hannah Meeks lays out for the diving catch to save a run and end the 10th. Last chance for the Wildcats.

But despite throwing over 150 pitches, Charlotte Chelich shows no signs of fatigue as she closes out the game with her 19th, 20th and 21st strikeouts of the game. A ten inning, four hit shutout. What a masterful performance and a great contest between two top tier teams as Naperville North takes the 2-0 win over Neuqua Valley softball.

