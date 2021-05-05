Softball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 05.03.21

Naperville Central softball welcomes Naperville North to its brand new field to renew the rivalry between the two schools on the diamond. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Another day, another cross-town classic this time on the softball field. Naperville North comes in after a 1 run loss to Batavia while the Redhawks are also coming off a loss to Neuqua and would love to bounce back against the Huskies.

First inning and here is Huskie Alaina Eyberger hitting a fly ball into center that gets down for a base knock and scores a run as Shayna Woolwine touches home plate to make it 1-0 Huskies lead

Redhawk pitcher Riley Pavelka says enough of that… She strikes out Laurel Anstine keeping this game at 1-0.

We are now tied at 1 and it’s time for the Central bats as Julia Nicholus just barely finds fair territory and that brings in a run for the Red and White. Hawks take a 2-1 lead after the RBI double.

The lead continues to grow… it’s a wild pitch and that brings in pinch runner Kendall Lenz. Just like that it’s a 3-1 Central lead.

Top of the 6th it’s now 5-1 Hawks but the Dawgs are still fighting. Kritina Donaldson rips one into center field and that baby is gone. A bomb for Donaldson means she can jog her way home. And her teammates are right there to celebrate. The homer makes it a 5-2 contest

Now 5-3 Central but Katie Gutsell has an answer as she hits this ball into left field and that starts a big 6th inning for the Hawks.

Pitcher Riley Pavelka can also hit… she just gets the ball into right field and that brings in Gutsell. It’s now 6-3 Central.

Annie Saran also gets in on the hit-fest. She hits this puppy into left field for a double and that brings in 2 runs for the Hawks. Julia Nicholus and Megan Jech come around to score and Central takes a commanding 8-3 lead after the 3 run 6th inning.

Top of the 7th and Pavelka is still on the mound and why not? The final play of the game results in a complete game for the senior. Naperville Central softball bounces back in the cross-town classic 8-3 over the Huskies.

For more prep sports content visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!