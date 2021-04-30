Softball Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 04.26.21

It’s a very windy evening for softball at Metea Valley where the Mustangs play host to the Huskies of Naperville North. Don’t expect a pitchers duel with these kinds of wind gusts.

1st Inning

Top of the 1st and North’s Charlotte Chelich decides to ride the wind that’s blowing straight out. She smokes one to deep center and it leaves the yard for a three run homer! Shayna Woolwine and Kristina Donaldson score as the Huskies take an early 3-0 lead.

2nd Inning

Top of the 2nd and the Huskies are pouring it on. Shayna Woolwine crushes one deep to left and it clears the fence for a 2-run homer. Kiki Baenziger scores as North is up 5-0!

3rd Inning

Bottom 3 here, Mustangs down 9-0 looking to get back in it and Libby Eichberger delivers with a huge 3 run homer! Did you think I was kidding when I said the wind was blowing out? Riley O’Neill and Neveah Cruz score on the long ball. Metea and North would combine for 7 home runs on the day!

4th Inning

Bottom 4 and Metea says this game is far from over. Nicole Orloff rips a single up the middle to drive in Riley O’Neill. Metea down just 3 runs, 9-6.

5th Inning

North would respond in the 5th, Charlotte Chelich hits a deep fly to right and it gets down and drives in Kristina Dondaldson. Chelich goes 5-5 on the day driving in 5 runs. 10-7 North.

6th Inning

Metea just refuses to back down however, Genevieve Gonzales launches one deep to left and it bounces to the wall, Eichberger comes around to score and Metea is down 11-9!

7th Inning

Naperville North softball would cement this one in the 7th, scoring 5 runs in the inning, including the second home run of the day from Kendall Kedziora. Kristina Donaldson delivers the RBI single here and the Huskies take this high scoring affair 16-9.