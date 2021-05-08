Softball Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 05.07.21

Naperville North softball travels down Chicago Avenue for a match up with non-conference foe, Benet Academy. Both teams enter with 5-9 records. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a non-conference softball match at Benet Academy as the Redwings take on Naperville North. Both teams enter the game with a 5-9 record.

Starting in the top of the 3rd and up to bat is North’s Rhyan Hampton who hits a single up the middle to get aboard.

Next up to bat for North is Kristina Donaldson who reaches on an infield singe that brings in Hampton for the opening run. 1-0 North in the 3rd.

Huskies looking to extend their lead with the bases loaded as Charlotte Chelich hits a roller to second, the fielder’s choice brings in a runner to extend North’s lead to 2.

Bottom of the 4th now with a runner on second and at the dish is Benet’s Elayna Brdecka who hits a shot deep into the gap, bringing in a run. BA still down 1 midways thru the contest.

Top of the 5th now and North is looking to add some insurance runs. There’s a runner on 2nd and Shayna Woolwine hits a two-hopper into left field bringing in Donaldson. North up 3-1.

Next up for North is Charlotte Chelich who smashes the ball oppo and straight into the scoreboard for the 2 run homer. 5-1 now in favor of North.

Skipping forward to the top of the 7th now as North’s Alaina Eyberger is at the plate and she drives in Kristina Donaldson for her 2nd run of the night. 6-1 north.

Finishing off the game for North by catching a fly ball is Molly Burke helping Charlotte Chelich pitch her first ever complete game and more importantly helping North secure the 6-1 win over Benet Academy.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!