Softball Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.09.22

Naperville Central softball takes on Waubonsie Valley in the series rubber match where the Redhawks dominate the Warriors.

It’s a windy yet nice day at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors softball team hosts Naperville Central. The three-game series is currently tied at one apiece and both teams are looking to win the deciding game.

First Inning

We start with Central already up 3-0 and Julia Nicholus gets on base with a double.

Next up to bat is Courtney Fournier who makes nice contact on this swing to bring in two runs. 5-0 Central and we are still in the first.

Warriors turn at bat and Anna Riggs starts her team out strong as she crushes this pitch for a double.

Julia Kahl steps up to the plate for Waubonsie and she hits a grounder right past the pitcher allowing Riggs to score.

More from the green and gold with Alison Keppler and her hit allows a runner to score thanks to the fielder’s choice. 5-2 Central.

Second Inning

Second inning with Olivia Samolej batting and she rips this ball past first base. That brings home a run.

Third Inning

Moving to the third, Kendall Lenz leads off for the Redhawks and she drives it up the middle for a single.

Bases loaded for Naperville Central and back up to bat is Samolej. She cranks a shot into the outfield for a bases-clearing triple.

Fourth Inning

Moving into the fourth inning, Lenz hits this ball that goes over the centerfielder’s head for two RBI’s. Score is now 12-3.

The bats were hot for the Redhawks and Tela Meech keeps it going hitting deep into the outfield for two RBI’s of her own.

Fifth Inning

The best player on the field was Olivia Samolej and she finishes off the game smashing the ball out of the park. She had two homeruns and nine RBI’s on the night to help Naperville Central dominate Waubonsie by a score of 20-3.

