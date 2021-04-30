Softball Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.29.21

Naperville Central softball looks to carry the momentum of a 4-0 record into a show down with Waubonsie Valley after already beating WV. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Batter up; it’s time for a showdown between Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley. The Redhawks come in with a 4-0 DVC record while the Warriors look to even up the series after an extra inning loss a week ago.

Bottom of the first and the Warriors get a run as Ellie Laub hits a single to left field and that brings in Mackenzie Ondrejcak to give the Warriors an early 1-0 lead.

Top of the third and it’s Central’s turn to score as Riley Pavelka gets the ball into right field and that brings in Jacqui Abogado and Annie Saran. The two run base knock gives the Hawks a 2-1 lead.

Top of the fifth and Katie Gutsell hits a rocket into left center. She is able to beat the throw as she slides into second with a one out double.

Next batter up is Julia Nicholus. She hits its softly into center field and brings in Gutsell for another run. 3-1 Red and White.

Bottom of the 5th and the Warriors are still fighting. Laub hits a grounder and that brings in her sister Hannah Laub making this a 1 run game, 3-2 after an RBI single for the Warrior.

However pitcher Tela Meech was having none of that. She strikes out the side keeping this a one run game after the Warriors loaded the basses.

To the bottom of the 7th and Ellie Laub pops one up and the ball just gets by Central’s Kendall Lenz. Laub is off and running making her to third for a huge triple.

Up next is Mackenzie Ondrejcak who also pops one up and the ball lands in a near identical spot. That hit bring in Laub, tying things up so let’s go to extra innings.

We jump to the 9th and Central’s Jacqui Abogado drills one into left field and it banks off the fence, which results in a 1 out double for the Redhawk.

Next up is Katie Gutsell who takes a healthy hack and despite flying out it brings in Abogado and the Redhawks retake the lead 4-3.

Bottom of the 9th and Tela Meech remains on the mound pitching to Anna Riggs and Central’s Reagan Purl throws to Abogado at first and Meech finishes with a complete game and Naperville Central softball sweeps the Warriors after the 4-3 extra inning thriller.

