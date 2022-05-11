Softball Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 05.10.22

Fresh off a 6-3 win over Naperville North, Neuqua Valley Softball has won seven straight and is enjoying the moment whether it’s in their dugout or on a beach. Their visiting opponent Naperville Central wants to put an end to that after scoring twenty runs on Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Cats aren’t messing around in the first inning. Alexa Carozza gets the party started as she hits a single out to left and scores later in the inning. Maia Clifford is up to bat and she also gets a nice whack bringing in guess who? Yup it’s swiss army knife Hanna Meeks. She’s not just a pitcher but she’s also a base runner. Neuqua leads 2-0 after the first.

Second Inning

Now it’s Central’s turn to hit the ball. Sydney Hurst swings away and it just goes over the fielders head for a hit hoping for a spark. Then Courtney Fournier follows up with a hit of her own that equals Hurst making the turn to come home, and the Hawks make it a one run deficit. However that is the closets they will get as Carozza wants to bring in some teammates and she does thanks to a fielders choice. Two runs score 4-1 Neuqua. I wasn’t kidding saying that Meeks is the Swiss Army Knife. She can pitch, she can hit, she can run too. Her hit just lands in fair territory for a double, another run scores, it’s 5-1 Cats. Now her teammate Kaitlyn Wagner steps up to bat and what do you know it’s another crack at the bat, oh and another run scores. A seven run second inning explodes the Neuqua lead to 9-1.

Third Inning

We are not done with Meeks yet. She rips this ball into right Center and good bye. It’s a two run bomb for the senior. Four hits and five RBI’s on the day for Meeks. Neuqua has now won eight straight after a 17-2 win and have outscored their opponents 73-21 during that stretch. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!