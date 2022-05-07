Softball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 05.02.22

Naperville North softball hosting Naperville Central in a crosstown matchup where the Huskies continue their best start in program history. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A new month, but the same chilly weather for this crosstown matchup on the softball field. Naperville North softball and pitcher Charlotte Chelich hosting Naperville Central, the Huskies slipped by with a 2-1 win when these teams met back in April.

2nd Inning

One week after a 21 strikeout game against Neuqua, Chelich picking up where she left off. Ten strikeouts and no hits allowed through the first five innings for the junior.

Her counterpart on the mound is Luca Seeling and she is dealing herself, also allowing no hits through the first three innings. She gets a K here with the off-speed pitch.

4th Inning

Leading off the 4th inning and Kristina Donaldson rips the first hit of the game down the line in left and heads into second base with a double. Shayna Woolwine then moves her to third with a sacrifice bunt and Charlotte Chelich is intentionally walked.

Kendall Kedziora then hits a hard grounder to second base. The throw comes home, but Donaldson is safe. The throw gets away and Chelich finds home plate with a picture perfect slide…well, not exactly but she’s safe for a 2-0 Huskie lead.

5th Inning

Leading off the bottom of the 5th, Maddie Larson bloops a single behind the first base bag to give the Huskies another runner on base to start the frame.

After a Kiara Talaber walk and a Molly Burke sac bunt, Olivia Hebron then lifts a sacrifice fly to deep left that scores Larson from third. Talaber tags and heads to third. Naperville North up 3-0 with two away in the 5th.

Kristina Donaldson at the plate again and crushes one to deep left center. It hits off the top of the wall to score Talaber as Donaldson adds her second double of the game.

Huskies feeling it now on offense as Shayna Woolwine rockets this pitch the other way into the gap. Donaldson scores and Woolwine takes her place at second. 5-0 North.

Next up is Charlotte Chelich and she decides to help her own cause as she yanks this one out of the ballpark beyond the right field fence. The Huskies take a 7-0 lead as Chelich enjoys the trip around the bases.

6th Inning

Shayna Woolwine enters a jam in relief of Chelich in the 6th inning and gets back-to-back strikeouts to calm the waters.

Two on, two out in the 6th. Julia Nicholus with a deep line drive over Kristina Donaldson’s head in center. Pinch runner Abby Hurst scores while Fournier heads to third. A much needed RBI double for the Redhawks.

Next up is Olivia Samolej. She gives this ball a ride to deep center. But Donaldson gets a great jump and hauls it in to end the inning. Woolwine is able to close out the game from there in the 7th. Naperville North continues the best start in program history, improving to 15-1 on the season after a 7-1 victory over rival Naperville Central.

