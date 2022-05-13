Softball Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.10.22

Metea Valley softball takes on Waubonsie Valley on senior day where the Mustangs win the rubber match over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Senior day at the Waubonsie Valley softball field. The Warriors still dealing with the injury to starting pitcher Hannah Laub as Metea Valley softball comes in for the rubber match between these two rivals. Each team with a one-run victory in the first two matchups.

1st Inning

Top of the first, Reese Valha lines a single up the middle to score Riley O’Neill. The first of five runs for the Mustangs in the opening frame!

2nd Inning

Waubonsie Valley hoping to chip away at that deficit, but Metea senior pitcher Nevaeh Cruz keeps the Warriors hitters guessing and off the scoreboard through two innings.

3rd Inning

One on and one out in the top of the third, Nia Lewis lays down a bunt. A nice play by Mackenzie Ondrejcak to get to the ball and make the throw to first, but Lewis with too much speed. An infield single for the senior.

Next batter is Riley O’Neill who lines a single into right field. Morgan Cleveland and Lewis come in to score as the throw gets away. Mustangs take a 7-0 lead. O’Neill reached base in all five of her at-bats on the day.

Next up is Grace Feeley. She bloops a single into short right field. The ball skips away and O’Neill comes into score as MV tacks on another run.

Two outs, bases loaded for Morgan Cleveland. She powers a fly ball to deep center field that bounces against the fence. Everyone running on contact and it’s a three-run double for Cleveland. Five RBI’s in the first three innings for the sophomore.

This play sums up the day for both teams. Cassie Kennedy drops a single just outside the diving reach of Anna Riggs. Mustangs finding just the right spots while Waubonsie can’t catch a break. Kennedy with two hits and three RBI’s in the game.

Warriors batting in the bottom of the third, Gia Cobert with a solid rip into the right field gap. She heads into second as Waubonsie looks to string some hits together.

But Nevaeh Cruz ends the threat with some help from Nia Lewis who makes the play in left field on the Anna Riggs flyout.

5th Inning

In the top of the fifth inning, Reese Valha smacks a double into deep left center as she continues her monster afternoon. Three hits, three runs and her second RBI comes around to score in the form of Riley O’Neill.

Genevieve Gonzales gets in on the fun next with her second hit. That scores Grace Feeley who reached via hit by pitch.

Freshman Elena Gonzalez also with a big day at the plate, going two for two as she knocks in Valha with a single up the middle.

Waubonsie not wanting to just give up, senior Megan Kennedy crushes one to the wall in left center field and motors around the bases for a triple. She would then score on an RBI groundout from Alison Keppler.

Mackenzie Ondrejcak then drives one into nearly the same spot as Kennedy, as she keeps the hits coming for the green and gold with a double.

But Cruz once again avoids further damage as she gets another strikeout. One of three punchouts in the game and only four hits allowed. Metea Valley wins the rubber match over Waubonsie Valley in decisive fashion as the Mustangs stay hot at the plate.

