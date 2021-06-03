Softball Metea Valley vs. Plainfield North 06.02.21

Metea Valley softball enters the post-season as the 14-seed and have to take on the 3-seed Plainfield North for the right to move on. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Regional Semifinal action as the #14 seed, the Metea Valley Mustangs, travel south to Plainfield North to face off against the #3 seeded Plainfield Tigers.

We jump to the top of the third inning, Metea Valley leads after a hot start in the first inning, 1-0. Libby Echiberger hits a line drive and reaches on an error which not only brings in Jordan Naffzifer from third but also Nia Lewis from second. Metea extends their early lead 3-0.

Bottom of the fourth now, Plainfield North looking to get on the board.

Alexandra Sikora bunts and reaches on an error by catcher Jordan Naffziger which brings in Keira Suntken. Tigets on the board, trailing 3-1.

Still in the fourth. Plainfield North trailing 3-2 now. Brooke Knox lays down a bunt which brings in Victoria Countryman. Knox would make it to second off an error. Game all tied up at 3s now.

Knox now on third after an RBI, waiting as Kelly Aultman steps up the plate. She cracks one to right field, bringing in Knox for the Tigers to take the lead, four runs in the top of the 4th. Aultman ends the inning getting thrown out advancing to third.

Top of the 5th, Metea now trying to break the tie. Libby Eichberger singles on a bunt, which brings in Nia Lewis who was waiting at third. Game once more knotted at 4s.

Top of the 6th, still a 4-4 ball game with runners at first and second. Neveah Cruz at the plate, hits the sacrifice to third base, advancing Genevieve Gonzales to third and Maggie Martin to 2nd.

But the Mustangs cannot capatlize on the runners at second and third as Reese Valha grounds out ending the top of the 6th, 4-4 still.

Bottom 6th and the Tigers connect once more. Amelia Podgers at the plate hits a grounder that is just enough to bring in Anna Smith from third. Tigers take the lead once more 5-4 with one inning left to play.

Top of the 7th, Mustangs last chance to keep their season alive but Libby Eichberger pops it up and the fly is snatched to end the game as the Plainfield Tigers take the regional semifinal game 5-4. Moving on to play Naperville Central in the Regional finals.

