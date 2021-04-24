Softball Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.22.21

Neuqua Valley softball is off to a hot start in 2021 and looks to continue it’s recent dominance over Metea Valley as the Mustangs visit Wildcat territory. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a DVC softball match as the 3-1 Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosts the 1-4 Metea Valley Mustangs. Back in 2019 when these two teams last met the Wildcats won all 3 meetings.

Top of the 1st and Metea is coming out swinging as Nevaeh Cruz hits a shot into right field that’s dropped… which brings in two runs for the Mustangs.

Neuqua’s turn in the bottom half of the frame. Sydney Notestine flies it to shallow center and it’s bobbled by the Mustang outfield bringing in Bethany Wilkins to cut the Mustangs lead in half.

Bottom of the 2nd now as Bethany Wilkins is up to bat and her fly to left is caught but she still brings in Emma Zoeller for the tying run, 2-2 after 2.

Sticking with Neuqua now in the 3rd inning with Hannah Meeks up to bat. Meeks smashes the ball into the gap resulting in a stand-up triple.

Next up to the plate for Neuqua is Kayla Shymkewich who hits a chopper to 3rd that’s too hot for the hot corner, bringing in Meeks for the go ahead run.

Capitalizing on a big inning, Maia Clifford hits a rocket that leaves the ballpark. Her homerun drives in a couple of runs, giving the Wildcats a 5-2 lead at the end of the 3rd.

Staying on board with Neuqua in the 4th, Sydney Notestine hits a bomb to the right field wall, bringing in 2 runners. NV now up 7-2 and starting to run away with the game.

Neuqua’s bats on fire with runners on… two ducks on the pound for Alexa Carrozza who hits a hot shot past short. NV extend their lead to 9-2

Finishing the game with Neuqua’s Maia Clifford who tomahawks a ball to left bringing in Meeks resulting in a 11-2 victory for the Wildcats. The Wildcats move to a 4-1 record well Metea falls to 1-5.

