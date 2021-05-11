Softball Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.10.21

It’s a beautiful day for some DVC softball at Naperville Central. The Redhawks come in riding a 4 game winning streak taking on a Metea Valley team that is coming off a big win against Naperville North.

1st Inning

The Mustangs keep that momentum going starting with Riley O’Neill who hits that ball just fair. She takes a gamble on 2nd base and slides in safely.

Up next is Libby Eichberger who delivers a hit of her own that results in an RBI, bringing in O’Neill. Black and Gold strike first up 1-0.

2nd Inning

Let’s go to the bottom of the second as Central’s Tela Meech get’s things going with a rocket out to right center. She also takes a shot at second and makes it standing up. She scores on wild pitch to tie things up at 1.

Now Central looks for the lead with Katie Gutsell who smacks that ball just into left field. Jacqui Abogado who reached via walk comes in to score from third and it’s a 2-1 Central lead.

3rd Inning

Top of the third and things get sloppy for Central. After hits from Nia Lewis and Nicole Orloff, Sydney Hurst’s throw to third base is off line and that allows Lewis to come on home and tie this game up at 2.

Up next is Libby Eichberger who hits a chopper to short and hustles down the line to beat the throw to first. That brings in Orloff to give Metea a 3-2 lead.

5th Inning

To the top of the 5th and Tela Meech is fairing well, but not without a little help from the defense. Abby Hurst with a brilliant diving snag at short to rob Reese Valha.

Let’s go to the bottom of the fifth still 3-2. But not for long as Jacqui Abogado destroys this ball and it is long gone. The senior can just cruise her way around the diamond before being mobbed by teammates at home plate. Central retakes the lead 4-3.

6th Inning

To the top of the 6th and Tela Meech is rolling on the mound retiring the side and keeping this a one run game.

Bottom of the 6th and the bats come back to life for Central. Sydney Hurst grounds the ball to third. She has enough speed to make it safely to first and she is pumped up. She would come around to score on a wild pitch to put the Redhawks up 5-3.

7th Inning

Top of the 7th and Meech pitches a complete game striking out Nicole Orloff and the Redhawks hold on to win by a score of 5-3.

