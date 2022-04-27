Softball Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.25.22

Naperville Central softball defends their home diamond against Metea Valley and the Redhawks explode against the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is a cold and windy afternoon for softball as we get our first look at Naperville Central. The Redhawks look to defend their home diamond against Metea Valley in a DVC clash.

First Inning

We start at the top of the first as Genevieve Gonzales hits this ball into left field bringing in a run. 1-0 Mustangs early on.

Second Inning

Bottom of the second and up to bat is Jamie Saran who drops it into center field. That brings home two runs.

Up next is Julia Nicholus who cranks this pitch, and that leaves the park for the two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-1.

Third Inning

Bottom of the third, Sydney Hurst makes contact, but it’s caught by pitcher Nevaeh Cruz and she throws to first for the double play. Heads up play by the senior.

Fourth Inning

More action from the Redhawks’ bats in the fourth as Marisa Garcia crushes this ball into the outfield, which is good for a double.

Next up to bat is Courtney Fournier who drives it into left to bring home Garcia. That gives Central a five-run lead.

The bats stay hot for the red and white as Kendall Lenz hits a grounder to bring in another run. The lead extends to 7-1.

Annie Saran bounces this one to the shortstop. She can’t handle it cleanly and that allows another run to score.

Central still putting the pressure on the Mustangs as Sydney Hurst hits another bouncer giving her two RBI’s. They’re dominating, up 10-1.

Fifth Inning

The onslaught continues in the fifth inning. Jamie Saran hits a solo home run putting Central up by ten. The Redhawks explode on offense and they take down the Mustangs 11-1.

