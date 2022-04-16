Softball Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 04.12.22

A warm and windy afternoon for softball at Benet Academy as the Mustangs of Metea Valley come for a visit. The Mustangs fresh off a 14-1 win over Geneva and jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of this one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Inning

Benet batting in the bottom of the first. Taylor Sconza slaps a single up the middle. Nina Pesare sprints home from second base and scores as the throw skips away.

Later in the inning Bridget Chapman lines a hard grounder that gets through the infield. That scores Elena Brdecka and the Redwings cut the lead in half down 4-2.

2nd Inning

In the top of the second, the Metea offense continues to roll. Sophomore Reese Valha lifts a deep drive the other way to right and gone for a home run. 5-2 Mustangs after the big fly.

Two down in the inning now. Genevieve Gonzales with a line drive near the line in right. Nina Pesare makes a fantastic diving grab in foul territory to end the inning. Great snag for the sophomore.

Redwings turn in the bottom of the second. The wind blowing out throughout the game, but Sami Schilf doesn’t need any help getting this one out of the ball park. Absolutely crushed over the right field fence. She gets a high five from her dad rounding third as Benet trails 5-3.

Later in the inning two on and nobody out. Genevieve Gonzales makes a diving catch at third and tags the bag for a double play. The Mustangs get out of the inning with their two run lead intact.

3rd inning

But the next inning the Redwings offense is back in action. After a Sami Schilf bases loaded walk, Anna Bastuga drops a single in front of Nia Lewis to score Bridget Chapman. We are all tied up at 5-5.

4th Inning

Moving on to the 4th inning, Samantha Mikitka laces a single into right-center field. Nina Pesare and Taylor Sconza come around to score. A 7-1 run puts Benet in the lead for the first time all game.

5th Inning

The Mustangs are not ready to roll over. Freshman Elena Gonzalez shows off impressive power with a two run blast to straight away center field. A big swing of the bat as we are tied once again 7-7.

6th Inning

Top of the 6th now. After a Nora Erwin RBI groundout to score Reese Valha, Genevieve Gonzales hits a sac fly to score Riley O’Neill from third. Metea back in front 9-7.

But it seems like no lead is safe on a day like today. Bottom 6 and Bridget Chapman hits a single into left field. Nina Pesare slides in under the tag and Benet now trails by just one 9-8.

Following an RBI groundout from Samantha Mikitka, Sami Schilf steps in and delivers once again. A long drive to the base of the wall. That scores Chapman to put the Redwings in front 10-9. Three big RBI for Schilf on the day.

7th Inning

Last chance for Metea Valley as Elena Gonzalez hopes to go yard once again, but her fly ball is caught by Pesare to end the game. Benet Academy wins a thriller in come from behind fashion by the score of 10-9.