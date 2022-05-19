Softball Joliet Catholic vs Benet Academy 05.17.22

Benet Academy softball is all smiles and business and why not? The Redwings hold the number one seed in the Glenbard West sectionals with postseason just around the corner. But first order of business need to take care of Joliet Catholic as both teams get set for a crucial ESCC battle. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

It’s the visiting Angel’s off to a good start after a single into center by Alina Schlageter. Now JCA has two on but then the Wings turn two with a double play to retire the side. It didn’t take the home team long enough to put up some runs. Taylor Sconza puts that ball right into the outfield and coming to score is Grace Fajardo. Wings lead 3-0 after the first.

Second Inning

JCA continues to make contact as Samantha Patrick crushes this ball that nearly leaves the park and she comes right into your picture for an RBI double. They trail 3-1. However, that one run is enough for pitcher Sammy Schilf who strikes out Camryn Kinsella. Grace Fajardo capitalizes by putting this ball just into the outfield and takes a gamble on a double and it works. She scores later in the inning. Here’s swiss Army knife Sammy Schilf at the plate. She can also put on a crack on that ball as this hit into left center brings home three runs and Benet has 7-1 lead.

Third Inning

The Sconza show continues for the BA sluggers. It's another RBI that brings two runners to home plate and it's 15-2 Wings. Schilf also keeps it going on the mound with another K. A 15-4 win does the trick for Benet Academy.