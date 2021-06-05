Softball Bolingbrook vs. Neuqua Valley 06.04.21

Neuqua Valley softball has an opportunity to win its first regional final since 2012, but has to get past a stout pitcher on Bolingbrook’s team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a regional softball final as the Bolingbrook Raiders travel to Neuqua Valley. Neuqua coming in fresh off a 5-4 win against West Aurora while Bolingbrook is coming in after a 5-1 win over Oswego.

We start off this game in the top of the 2nd as Hannah Meeks gets a strike out. The junior is off to a hot start in this one.

Same inning now as Bolingbrook’s Christina Zeitler strikes out a batter and the throw to second is good resulting in a double play to end the 2nd inning.

Into the 5th now as both pitchers are having strong games. A fly ball is caught by NVs Maia Clifford to get the Neuqua defense back in the dugout out with zeros still on the board.

Staying in the 5th as Zeitler strikes out another batter bringing us into the 6th inning still scoreless.

Into the 6th now and up to bat is Kayla Shymkewich with runners on 1st and 2nd and she hits a rocket out of the park finally breaking the deadlock. Wildcats up 3.

Later on Clifford hits a grounder to the short stop that brings in Ella Kooi and a wild throw to 1st allows Izzy Ernest to come home too. 5-0 now.

Still in the 6th as Sonja Kristianson finds the gap in the left side, bringing in Hannah Meeks and then another error allows Kaitlyn Wagner to come home. Its now 8-0 in the blink of an eye.

Back at the top of order and still in 6th inning as Shymkewich whacks it through the left side, bringing in Trista Werner making it 9-0.

Finishing off the game for the Wildcats is Izzy Ernest who hits past the short stop bringing in Shymkewich for the 10th run and finishing the game due to the 10 run rule. Neuqua win its first regional title in 9 years. The Wildcats will take on Plainfield North in sectional semis.

