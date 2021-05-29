Softball Benet Academy vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.27.21

Waubonsie Valley softball welcomes crosstown foe Benet Academy to the Warriors home field, with Benet coming in playing well. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Benet Redwings pay a visit to Waubonsie Valley riding a 6 game win-streak as the regular season winds down. The Warriors are fresh off of a 7-2 victory and are looking to go out strong in their final home outing.

1st Inning

The Redwings got busy early on with Victoria Blasko slapping a single out to right field that brings around Grace Farjado to make it 1-0 in the top of the 1st

The next batter is Elayna Brydecka and she sends a hit out to right center that scores Blasko and Nina Pesare. 3-0 Benet

A few batters latter, Anna Bastuga sends a grounder to 3rd that’s mishandled and that lets Grace Babich come across the plate to score the fourth run for Benet. They tack on one more to make it a five-run 1st

2nd Inning

More of the same in the second inning as Samantha Schilf sends one just past the shortstop to bring around Nina Pesare for another run. Benet takes a 6-0 lead

4th Inning

The Warriors got things going in the 4th inning with Avery Hickey lining one to center field that gets Anna Riggs across the dish. 6-1 Benet. Waubonsie would add 2 more in the 4th to make it a 6-3 ballgame.

5th Inning

In the next innings, this time Anna Riggs is at the plate and brings in Megan Kennedy to get the Warriors a little closer. 6-4 in the 5th.

With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Avery Hickey gets her second RBI of the game with this single to center. Waubonsie down only one run 6-5 in the 5th

2 outs in the same inning, Carli Kuta lines one up the middle to score Mackenzie Ondrejcak to tie the game up at 6.

7th Inning

With runners on 2nd and 3rd in the bottom of the 7th. Ellie Laub hits a grounder and almost beats it out to end the game. We move to extra innings

8th Inning

Benet threatening with the bases loaded and 2 outs, Elayna Brdecka sends a fly ball to right field that lands in the glove of Megan Kennedy. The Warriors escape.

The next half inning, Megan Kennedy jumps on this pitch and launches it over the center field fence to end the ball game. Waubonsie wins 7-6 with a walk-off homerun.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!