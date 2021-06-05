Softball Benet Academy vs. Nazareth Academy 06.04.21

Benet Academy softball is in the IHSA post-season, taking on a resilient Nazareth team and a beautiful, warm and bright, sunny day! This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Opening in the top of the first, Torrie Blasko setting the table for the Redwings with a single

Good thing for that, because with two on and Elayna Brdecka at the plate, the Benet hitter rips a ball to the fence line, that will result in a couple of runs and a triple for Brdecka.

Benet now up 4-0 and it’s Nazareth’s turn at the dish – Emily Monahan singles and now it’s the Roadrunners turn to strike.

With ducks on the pond, Melisa Hadzic steps up with poke to right field that makes it to the wall. Lead cut in half.

Benet has an answer. Grace Fajardo crushes a shot to left – that’ll let her circle the bases. An RBI triple for the Redwing.

To cap Benet’s scoring, Samantha Mikitka has an RBI groundout to make it an 8-3 game in the top of the 6th.

Buckle up though, the bottom half is far from boring. RBI double for Navareth’s Gianna Lopez. Then Jazmyn Casas hits a sac fly… lead down to three.

Up next, Ava Calderon brings in another run… it’s 8-6. But Benet Academy softball gets out of the jam and wins 8-6.

