Softball Benet Academy vs. Metea Valley 05.24.21

Benet Academy softball took the trip from Lisle to Aurora to take on the Mustangs of Metea Valley on a beautiful afternoon. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a warm May afternoon and that means the bees are out for some softball, the Metea Valley Mustangs host their last home game of the season against the Benet Academy squad.

We start off this game in the top of the 2nd and what better way to start then with a homerun from Benet’s Anna Bastuga. She blasts it to the power alley for a solo shot.

Bottom of the 2nd now and up to bat is MVs Makayla Dutkanych. Her fly ball is caught but that still brings in the runner to tie the game at 1.

Benet looking to pull back out in front with Elayna Brdecka up to bat and she muscles the ball into center field but how about Libby Eichberger, what a grab!

Same inning — BAs Samantha Mikitka hits a grounder up the middle, bringing in Nina Pesare. 2-1 BA.

Looking to tie the game up is Metea and Libby Eichberger does exactly that with this RBI bringing in Nia Lewis and we are all tied up at 2.

4th inning now and BA reclaims the lead with a wild pitch bringing in Gianna Horejs.

Next at bat and Benet is trying to pull way ahead as Elayna Brdecka hits a deep shot into right field bringing in 2 runners. 5-2 BA.

Benet not slowing down here in the 4th as Samantha Mikitka sends a soft line over the pitcher, bringing in Brdecka — a strong 4 run inning from the Redwings.

Metea looking to respond as Nicole Orloff hits right at BAs short stop bringing in Michelle Hess. Mustangs still down 3.

Very next pitch and Libby Eichberger hits into center field bringing in two runners and suddenly Metea is only down 1.

Tying run on 3rd with the bases loaded and the pitcher hits the batter bringing in the tying run to give the Mustangs a 4 run inning of their own.

Top of the 7th now with the game still tied and Nina Pesares hit is bobbled by the Mustang defense bringing in Grace Fajardo to give Benet the go ahead run late in this one.

Benet looking to finish off the game as Nicole Orloff’s hit is caught and the throw to 2nd is good for the double play and good enough for the 7-6 Redwing win.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!