Softball Batavia vs. Naperville North 06.02.21

Naperville North softball gets the opportunity to host the regional semifinal showdown with Batavia for the right to advance in the playoffs.

We’re at Naperville North High School where the Batavia Bulldogs visit the Huskies who play host for the softball regional quarterfinal.

We pick things up in the Bottom of the 2nd where Kendall Kedziora is able to loft a single into center field to get things going for the Huskies in the 2nd

We’ve got some drama early on…with 1 out and Kedziora on 2nd…Rhyan Hampton lines one off of the pitcher and the ball happens to hit Kendall Kedziora’s foot as she tries to advance to 3rd! The umpires meet briefly and determine Kedziora to be out for interference…all but ending a scoring opportunity for North

We move to the top of the 3rd and Shayna Woolwine gets one of her 14 strikeouts on the day, to end the 3rd here. Woolwine was dealing early on

Bottom 3 now and Kristina Donaldson tries to get things going offensively for the Huskies but her line shot ends up going directly to Batavia’s defender in left field…No score through 3 innings

Top 4 and Batavia tries to get the bats going, Leah Puttin (putt-in) – lines one and Kristina Danaldson makes a great leaping catch. The Huskies are able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless through 4

Bottom 4 – with a runner on and 1 out – Batavia is able to turn a beautiful inning ending double play to keep things scoreless through 4! We’ve got a true pitchers dual going in this one.

Top 6 – with a runner on 2nd the Bulldogs are finally able to break through. Alex Klein singles up the middle to drive in Sarah Stasell. The Bulldogs lead 1-0

After Alex Klein was able to steal 2nd Leah Puttin is able to club one deep to left to drive in another big run for Batavia. The Bulldogs lead 2-0 late in this one

We go the final frame where the huskies have 2 outs and no runners on – Kendall Kedziora is able to create some magic as she reaches on an error to keep hope alive for North.

Rhyan Hampton was up next and she is able to keep the line moving as she draws a walk. The Huskies now have 2 on with 2 outs, down 2-0

Meaghan Murphy is up and the Huskies last-ditch effort falls short and the Batavia Bulldogs advance. 2-0 is your final

