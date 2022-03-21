Soccer; Fast Facts

The spring soccer season is here and what better way to learn a little more about the most popular sport worldwide? It’s the latest Fast Facts on soccer sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

-The world’s most popular sport with 250 million players in over 200 countries.

-Original soccer balls were made of inflated pig bladders.

-A professional soccer player runs 3.9 miles, in an average soccer game.

-The original World Cup trophy was stolen in 1982 and was never recovered.

-A soccer field can be sloped as much as 5° upwards from one end to the other, which is why teams will switch sides at the half.

-Greenland has never had a FIFA recognized team due to lack of grass for fields.

-There are 32 panels on a traditional soccer ball, one for each country in Europe.

-The first IHSA state championships: Boys: 1972 Girls: 1988

-Teams that have won boys soccer state championships: Benet Academy (2000, 2001, 2019), Naperville North (1998, 2016, 2017, 2018) and Neuqua Valley (2003).

-Teams that have won girls soccer state championships: Benet Academy (2019), Naperville North (1988, 2012, 2013, 2019), Neuqua Valley (2005), and Waubonsie Valley (2007, 2008, 2010).