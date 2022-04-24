Shannon Xu Leaving It All On the Court

It’s a badminton-themed Play of the Week and it’s a Huskie sweep as Shannon Xu shows why she’s a special player in the sport. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley girls badminton hosting Naperville North in the final week of the regular season.

Xu serving now later in the set and she forces Kok into a backhanded lob that the North junior smashes hard enough that it hits the net and topples over for the point.

She’s facing Metea’s Vivian Kok and Shannon Xu shows tremendous reflexes and reactions on each return. She reaches down, then does a full 360, and then eventually, she stretches to somehow dig out this shot to get the birdie over the net. That’s just ridiculous work by Xu. She is must-see TV every time she steps on the court.

