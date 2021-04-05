Shannon Xu Goes Full Horizontal for the Point

We promise, there’s no collusion – Naperville North badminton really is just too good to keep away from our Play of the Week. A week after teammate earned the honor against her, Shannon Xu raises her game even higher against Neuqua’s Gowri Salem. Check out how Xu lays out horizontal and pokes the birdie JUST over the net. Unreal! Naperville North claims state but Xu earns Naperville Sports Weekly‘s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance, so… who’s the real winner?

Competing at the state meet, Shannon Xu lost in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket before putting up a valiant effort in the consolation bracket. The Naperville North singles player is apart of the 2021 state champion Huskies.

