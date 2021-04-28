Shannon Earley Dominates With Double Digit Goals

Shannon Earley wasted no time, living up to her last name, scoring early and often in a win against Central. The stand out with 10 goals.

Our Play of the Week is less a specific play and more a collection of em. Shannon Earley not only helped Benet Academy get on a roll early against Naperville Central… she keeps them on a roll throughout the game. How about TEN GOALS for Earley, piling it on in a 17-10 win against the Redhawks. The Redwings run away with it and the Benet star earns our Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet Academy used the big performance to help overcome a tough Redhawk team, winning 17-10.

Check out additional lacrosse highlights from the 2021 season by visit our girl’s highlight page.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favoriteFor more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel.