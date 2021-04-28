Shane Roth Blocks Final Extra Point to Win

Shane Roth has been a stand out performer on the defensive side for Naperville Central all season and steps up in the final play.

In a game that featured two heavy weights, it’s a special teams play that takes the cake. After Maine South draws within one in the waning moments – Naperville Central defensive standout Shane Roth bursts through the middle and rejects the extra point! The play ensures the Redhawks send head coach Mike Stine out with a memorable 60-minute finale and… a Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Redhawks jockeyed for position with Maine South throughout the game, only to lead by a touchdown in the waning moments. Despite a Maine South touchdown, the Redhawks pull out the win.

