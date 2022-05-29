Riley Silvers Makes a Diving Snag from Behind the Plate

Naperville Central catcher Riley Silvers makes an incredible catch from behind the plate for the Redhawks in the Regional Championship to earn Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Crosstown rivals and softball coaching legends Andy Nussbaum of Naperville Central and Jerry Kedziora from Naperville North go head to head in the regional championship. Both teams coming off shutout wins in the regional semifinals with the Redhawks defeating Plainfield East 6-0 and the Huskies topping Batavia 5-0.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, North outfielder Olivia Hebron goes to bunt with a runner on first base. Naperville Central catcher Riley Silvers with a fantastic play to lay out for the diving catch for the out. Great awareness on that one to get the mask off, find the ball and make the snag in a matter of seconds! Despite the stellar play, Naperville North went on to win the regional championship, ending the season for Riley Silvers and the Redhawks.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.