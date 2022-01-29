Rigley Jump Impresses On the Balance Beam

We hit the mats for the Play of the Week in the Girls Gymnastics DVC Meet with Naperville North’s Rigley Jump showcasing her skills on the balance beam. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Rigley Jump starts her routine with two back handsprings. Then she finishes it off with a cartwheel into a twist with a solid dismount. That earned her a 9.325 and the top score on the balance beam.

We are at Naperville Central, the site for the girls gymnastics DVC meet. All five of our area teams are in attendance looking for top scores as regionals approach. The DeKalb Barbs also make an appearance as back-to-back conference champs and hope for a three peat.

However, this night was all DeKalb. Here’s Madeline Kees again as she finishes with the top all around score of the night and it helps the Barbs capture their third straight DVC crown. Naperville North finishes in second with Neuqua in third.

