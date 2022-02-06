Rigley Jump Dazzles On the Floor

She’s back. Rigley Jump gets her second straight Play of the Week and she decided to one-up herself. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

For the floor exercise, she does a round off back handspring into a twist and a front tuck. Wow. Let’s see that again. Rigley Jump just makes it look easy and it looks more impressive in slow motion. Amazing.

Girls gymnastics postseason is underway with the Girls Gymnastics Regional at Hinsdale Central. Four teams in attendance including the Naperville North Huskies who look for a strong start in the new season after a second place finish in the DVC.

Let’s wrap it up with Rigley Jump. She does a round off back handspring into a twist and a front tuck that gets her a nine. That terrific routine is pivotal for the Huskies as they take the regional plaque with Hinsdale Central in second and Geneseo in third.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

