Reggie Fleurima Player Profile

“In past seasons the Naperville Central Football team has produced many great wide receivers right here at Memorial stadium, this year’s wide receiver 1 is none other than senior pass catcher Reggie Fleurima.”

“Once I got to High school I just stuck with football because that is what I love the most and then ever since then I’ve been playing that. I wanna play receiver that’s my best chance on varsity as a Freshman and I just stuck with it and ever since then that’s been my position.”

A three-year varsity starter with the Redhawks after spending his Freshman season with Naperville North. Despite the rare achievement of seeing varsity action as a freshman, Reggie Fleurima knew he had to give it his all no matter the competition.

“At the end of the day varsity football is varsity football and you gotta adjust to it no matter where you’re at and I think my transition from Freshman to Sophomore year I got in the weight room and I got a lot bigger stronger and faster sophomore year a lot and overall just gaining experience I mean that Freshman year experience helped me down the road.”

During his high school career to this point, Reggie Fleurima scored 19 total touchdowns with two of those coming special teams this fall. A return in week 8 against Metea Valley and against his former High school Naperville North in the first round of the IHSA Playoffs. 15 of those TD’s were from senior Quarterback Owen Prucha where the two hooked up 6 times in the spring and 9 times in the fall. Prucha and Fleurima have been playing together since 6th grade as part of the Naperville North Huskies Feeder team. Now with both players in a Redhawk uniform, that connection led to more touchdowns for the Red and White.

“I feel like last spring season was a good start for us just to build momentum into this season and I feel like last spring season we both had a lot of chemistry on the field and I think that’s the reason why we’ve been able to connect a lot so far this year.”

First year head coach Mike Ulreich is no stranger to a red-hot pass catcher on the roster, especially coaching against him in practice on the defensive side in previous seasons. Once Fleurima stepped into the Redhawk’s nest, it came to everyone’s attention that this athlete had so much potential.

“Within 5 minutes you get a sense of the type of kid he is just the way he approaches the weight room so from the first day he’s been here his Freshman year the way he approaches working out the way approaches his strength and performance we had a feeling he was gonna be a really great football for sure.”

After freshman and sophomore seasons with peaks and valleys, he took his level to the next step by helping the Redhawks capture back-to-back 6 win seasons. After an All State campaign in the spring, his performance this fall led Central to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Red and white are moving on to the second round after thrilling first round victory over crosstown rival and his former school Naperville North. Regardless of how long the Redhawks post season run lasts, Fleurima will continue his Football career at Northwestern University. While Notre Dame was also under strong consideration, he decided that rocking the Wildcat purple was the right fit.

“I saw myself playing in the big ten academically you can’t beat Northwestern they’ve always been well coached their coaches are really consistent they don’t have a lot of coaching changes which is something I always looks for you know they have a great alumni association that they always look out for their players”

And he can’t wait to see what’s at stake in the BIG 10. Reporting for Naperville Sports Weekly I’m Patrick Codo.