R.J. Cluxton Turns Opportunity into a Touchdown

Neuqua Valley senior quarterback R.J. Cluxton was only in his team’s win over Oswego for a single play, but boy did he make the most of it! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

To earn Play of the Week, we’re not only looking for the spectacular play. It’s also about rising to the challenge when your number is called. In Friday’s game against Oswego, Neuqua Valley backup quarterback RJ Cluxton did just that. After starting QB Mark Mennecke had to briefly exit the game due to an injury, the senior stepped in and made an impact right away. The big righty launched a perfectly placed deep ball into the arms of Carter Sessa for a 43 yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up two scores. One snap, one throw and one Play of the Week for Cluxton.

