Quentin Schaffer Forces Overtime

We’re on the hardwood for this Play of the Week with Metea Valley facing Waubonsie Valley in boys hoops with Mustang Quentin Schaffer being in the right place at the right time. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea down two in the final seconds, Charlie Nosek leaves it short, but Quentin Schaffer is right there to put it back up and in at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Nobody gets a body on him and he takes advantage. Even though it ended in a loss, the junior shows great poise with the game on the line.

We got a boys basketball matchup at Metea Valley as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel down the road for a DVC clash. WV won the previous matchup earlier in the season.

In overtime, the three is off the mark, but the ball is tipped to Jackson Langendorf and he converts on the second chance opportunity. That would prove to be enough as Waubonsie defeats Metea 68-64 in an absolute thriller.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.