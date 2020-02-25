Providence Catholic vs Benet Academy Boys Hockey 2.23.20

Sound the horn it’s game 2 of the CCHL championship game as Benet Academy looks for revenge in game two taking on Providence Catholic who needs one more win for the Kennedy Cup.

First Period

Benet up 1-0 make it 2-0 as Sam Tumbali taps in the goal Benet rolling in this one early.

Second period

Second Period Benet looking to add one more but Anthony Rigitano’s shot is denied by Providence’s Luke Brzeinski, 39 saves on the night for Brzeinski

Benet’s Liam Casto also stepping up on D denying any Providence Catholic opportunity for a goal in the second period.

Still in the second period as Benet’s Tommy MacDonald finds the loose pucks and scores the goal Benet up 3-0.

Third Period

Third Period and Providence’s Peyton Botich tries the long goal but it’s denied by Casto.

Casto had himself a night for Benet with 30 saves and a shut out as Benet wins 3-0 forcing a game 3 in the Chicago Catholic Hockey League Championship.

Check out other hockey games in our Boys Sports Highlights!