Patel Buries 20-Foot Putt

On this Play of the Week, we go to the Oswego East Regional where Waubonsie’s Anaya Patel makes a difficult putt look routine. On the last hole of the day, she’s 20 feet away from the pin. That doesn’t faze her because she buries it. Beautiful shot by Patel and her reaction; just business. One more look at it. Puts just enough on it, a nice roll, and a Play of the Week for the junior.

The Oswego/Oswego East Co-Op hosting the 2A girls golf regional at Fox Bend golf course in Oswego. Neuqua Valley won this regional a year ago. They along with Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central are all in the field hoping to advance to next week’s sectional.

10th Hole

On the tenth hole, Metea Valley’s Macey Martin with a great approach shot from just off the fairway. The junior sets herself up for par and ends up with a 97, the 4th best score on the team.

Still on the tenth, Waubonsie Valley sophomore Kelly Cong with a nice putt here for par. The Warrior is heading back to sectionals after a round of 88.

Metea Valley hopes to qualify for sectionals as a team for the first time since 2015. Abby Terada doing her part with an 81. That’s tied for the third best round of the day.

Last year’s regional champion Sarah Zheng from Neuqua Valley gets this tricky par putt to fall. The senior in the hunt for another individual championship once again.

13th Hole

One of the tougher holes on the day is the 13th, with very difficult pin placement. Metea Valley’s Meadow Rolence doing her best to get close with a nice chip onto the green. She rolls a 94, good for 3rd on the team.

16th Hole

Naperville Central senior Avery Baltrus with a chip from a hill above the green on the 16th hole. You see how fast the greens are as this ball rolls within ten feet of the pin. The Redhawks take 6th place as a team.

18th Hole

On the 18th hole, Neuqua Valley senior Chelsea Santos gets this putt to fall en route to a score of 91.

Madison Wigfield from Metea Valley gets this lengthy bogey putt to go, a good shot to end her day.

Neuqua Valley sophomore Maddy Coffey rolls this putt into the cup. The Wildcat with an 89, just outside of the top ten overall.

Another Wildcat sophomore Sophie Lagman sinks this putt to end her round. An impressive 86 is second best on the team as Neuqua Valley clinches a first place team finish for a third consecutive season.

One of the better putts we’ll see in this one comes from Anaya Patel from Waubonsie Valley. She buries this 20 footer, but misses out on a sectional spot as the Warriors finish in 5th as a team.

Mustang Pranvi Kakkar with a nice putt here. She cracks the top ten overall with an 85. That clinches a second place finish for Metea Valley. Two years removed from a last place regional finish. The team advances to sectionals for just the second time ever.

Naperville Central is led by senior Haley Hayes. She just misses out on a par putt here. But she does advance to sectionals for the first time in her career after a round of 86.

Another Waubonsie Valley golfer heading to sectionals is junior Lily Riley. A great putt here on 18 helps the Warrior to a strong round of 84.

Oswego East takes the final team qualifying spot. Here we see Yorkville junior Mia Natividad with a putt that will win the individual title if it falls, but it rims out. Natividad and Sarah Zheng then head to a playoff to decide the winner.

Playoff Hole

They replay the 18th hole in the playoff, Natividad putting from off the green for par. It rolls wide and she taps in for bogey.

After waiting for about an hour and a half for the rest of the teams to finish, Zheng does a great job to stay ready and set herself up for the win. Her long birdie putt is short, but the senior clinches her second straight regional championship by making the par putt. Neuqua Valley with the team win as well, the Hinsdale South sectional awaits on Monday.

